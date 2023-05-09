Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 10,566 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

