Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 299,341 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,341 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.29% of Bloom Energy worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

BE opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $140,597.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,971.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $140,597.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,971.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.