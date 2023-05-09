Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,243,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.26% of Natera as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Natera by 12.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Natera by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Natera by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,670.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,670.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $48,657.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,678,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,618 shares of company stock worth $5,348,264. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

