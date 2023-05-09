Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 8,063 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $124,907,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after buying an additional 390,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after buying an additional 314,259 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 362,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,787,000 after buying an additional 277,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $218.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $310.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.21. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $2.31 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 122.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.