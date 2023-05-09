Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 858 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.1 %

APO opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 877,956 shares of company stock valued at $56,900,577. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

