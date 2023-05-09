Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $329,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.