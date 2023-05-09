Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,465 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Western Digital worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,739,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Western Digital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Western Digital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

