Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 24.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors Stock Performance

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

