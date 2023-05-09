Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $11.27 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $145.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average of $131.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

