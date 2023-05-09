Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7.49 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,282,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,393 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

