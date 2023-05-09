Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.01 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 848,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,294,000 after acquiring an additional 390,044 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,349,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 636,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

