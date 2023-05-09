Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 219,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADM opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

