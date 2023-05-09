Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,236,000 after buying an additional 119,780 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $161,080,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,895,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,823,000 after purchasing an additional 195,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 299.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,492 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $16,386,339. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $120.18 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $126.44. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 171.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average is $113.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

