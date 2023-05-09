Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 574,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,687,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $281.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,809 shares of company stock worth $1,680,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.