Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.05.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.