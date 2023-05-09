Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 11,651 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,391 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 331,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 291,828 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $47,698,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $195.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

