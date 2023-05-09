Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after acquiring an additional 553,285 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1,943.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 390,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 371,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,867,000 after acquiring an additional 348,782 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 0.8 %

STT stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

