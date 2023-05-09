Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,044 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,564,000 after acquiring an additional 257,845 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,954,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.43.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $350.50 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $515.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

