Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,157 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

SHW stock opened at $230.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.91 and a 200-day moving average of $232.42. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $280.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

