Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 16,713 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradyne Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.26. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

