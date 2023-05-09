Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,223 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 28,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 263,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 106,486 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,012,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,825,000 after acquiring an additional 220,898 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.