Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 61,660 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,660 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,723,000 after acquiring an additional 549,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,947,000 after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

