Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 7,866 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

