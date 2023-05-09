Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 85,791 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,791 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 597,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86,611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 899,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $128.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.