Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

