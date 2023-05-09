Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Susquehanna

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

SWKS opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

