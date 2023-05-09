Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 117,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

