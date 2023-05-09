SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

