State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Western Digital worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.79.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

