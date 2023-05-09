State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.18 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Avantor worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,276,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 135.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after buying an additional 5,727,841 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Avantor by 16.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,990,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Avantor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 7,144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $204,188. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

