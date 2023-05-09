State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.57 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Health Services worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 672 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $143.19 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.