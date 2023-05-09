State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.97 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $194.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

