State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

