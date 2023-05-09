State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 440 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.2 %

EMN stock opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

