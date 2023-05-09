State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of AECOM worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

About AECOM



AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.



