Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stake Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,511 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 5.02% of Stoneridge worth $29,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stoneridge by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $451.16 million, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.
A number of brokerages have commented on SRI. StockNews.com lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
