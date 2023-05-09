SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,037,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

