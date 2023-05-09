Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Position Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,338 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.16% of Sunrun worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sunrun by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sunrun by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.95.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 245.61 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

