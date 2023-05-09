Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of EPAM Systems worth $76,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Sunday. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.15.

Shares of EPAM opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.63 and its 200 day moving average is $321.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.01 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

