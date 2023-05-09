Swiss National Bank Has $82.76 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Quanta Services worth $82,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.70.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $168.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.81. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

