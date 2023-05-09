Swiss National Bank Sells 16,859 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $85,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $45,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $396.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $402.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

