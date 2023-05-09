Swiss National Bank Sells 34,435 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,435 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Quest Diagnostics worth $74,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $134.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

