Swiss National Bank Sells 351,753 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,280,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351,753 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $84,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

