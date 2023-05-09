Swiss National Bank Sells 47,690 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 732,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,690 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $80,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Xylem by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average is $106.11. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

