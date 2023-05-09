Swiss National Bank Sells 64,017 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,017 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Church & Dwight worth $79,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after buying an additional 510,799 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after buying an additional 357,678 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $25,325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 317,813 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.11.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,733 shares of company stock valued at $35,881,517. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

