Swiss National Bank Sells 85,199 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Tyson Foods worth $73,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,837,000 after purchasing an additional 807,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 566,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

