The Arena Group (AREN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.
The Arena Group Stock Down 0.5 %
The Arena Group stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The Arena Group has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on The Arena Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREN. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Arena Group by 90.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Arena Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Arena Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in The Arena Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Arena Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
