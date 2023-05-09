The Arena Group (AREN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.

The Arena Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The Arena Group stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The Arena Group has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on The Arena Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $75,872.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,407,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,530.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other The Arena Group news, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 25,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $99,999.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $177,878.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $75,872.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,407,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,530.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 231,119 shares of company stock worth $893,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREN. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Arena Group by 90.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Arena Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Arena Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in The Arena Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Arena Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

