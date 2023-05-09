The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.83.

NYSE CI opened at $264.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.46 and its 200-day moving average is $297.24. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

