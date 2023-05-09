The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,209 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

