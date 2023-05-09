The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $230.93 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $280.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

